Brokerages Anticipate Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $705.64 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) to report sales of $705.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $739.00 million and the lowest is $677.66 million. Concho Resources reported sales of $524.58 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full year sales of $705.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.31 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.19. Concho Resources had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CXO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KLR Group lowered shares of Concho Resources to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $167.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Group set a $173.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Shares of Concho Resources (NYSE CXO) opened at $150.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $106.73 and a 12 month high of $155.05. The stock has a market cap of $22,337.11, a PE ratio of 39.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York raised its holdings in Concho Resources by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 825 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

