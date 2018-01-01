Brixmor Property Group (BRX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE BRX) opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $5,690.13, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.52.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.24). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $314.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 98.11%.

Brixmor Property Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, EVP Mark Horgan acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.64 per share, with a total value of $52,920.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,240.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 621.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 9,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust. The Company conducts its operations primarily through Brixmor Operating Partnership LP and subsidiaries (collectively, the Operating Partnership). As of December 31, 2016, it owned interests in 512 shopping centers (the Portfolio) with approximately 86 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA), including 511 shopping centers and one shopping center held through an unconsolidated joint venture.

