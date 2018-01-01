BP Midstream Partners (BPMP) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.57

Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $20.57 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 329700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BPMP. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on BP Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

In other news, Director Clive Christison acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert P. Zinsmeister acquired 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership formed by BP Pipelines (North America) Inc The Company owns, operates, develops and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. It owns one onshore crude oil pipeline system, one onshore refined products pipeline system, one onshore diluent pipeline system, interests in four offshore crude oil pipeline systems and an interest in one offshore natural gas pipeline system.

