Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (BUFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (NASDAQ:BUFF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

BUFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Blue Buffalo Pet Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Buffalo Pet Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Get Blue Buffalo Pet Products alerts:

Shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 731,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,927. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6,402.68, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.95. Blue Buffalo Pet Products has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products (NASDAQ:BUFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $340.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.05 million. Blue Buffalo Pet Products had a return on equity of 86.23% and a net margin of 14.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Blue Buffalo Pet Products will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Buffalo Pet Products news, insider William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $605,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 655,090 shares in the company, valued at $18,722,472.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William W. Bishop, Jr. sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $103,063.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 629,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,406,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,350 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUFF. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 360.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,320,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,739,000 after buying an additional 2,599,478 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P acquired a new position in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the second quarter worth $53,476,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products during the third quarter worth $47,841,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 28,854.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 850,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,117,000 after buying an additional 847,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Blue Buffalo Pet Products by 50.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,133,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,662,000 after buying an additional 718,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Blue Buffalo Pet Products Inc (BUFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/blue-buffalo-pet-products-inc-buff-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-from-analysts.html.

Blue Buffalo Pet Products Company Profile

Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Inc (BBPP) is a holding company. The Company operates as a pet food company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets and sells pet food under product lines, including BLUE Life Protection Formula, BLUE Wilderness, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom and BLUE Natural Veterinary Diet lines.

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Buffalo Pet Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.