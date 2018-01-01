Blue Bird (BLBD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Shares of Blue Bird (BLBD) opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Blue Bird has a one year low of $15.35 and a one year high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $476.89, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Blue Bird by 82.1% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Blue Bird by 128.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the second quarter worth about $192,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Blue Bird by 18.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and aftermarket parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses, as well as Sigma, a bus for public transportation. The company sells its products through a network of dealers, as well as directly to fleet operators, the United States government, and state governments.

