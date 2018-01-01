News stories about Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE:BGY) have been trending positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr earned a news impact score of 0.29 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 47.2045391712674 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr (NYSE BGY) opened at $6.52 on Monday. Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $6.71.

Get Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/blackrock-enhanced-internationl-dvdnd-tr-bgy-given-daily-media-impact-score-of-0-29.html.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (the Trust), formerly BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust, is a closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Enhanced Internationl Dvdnd Tr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.