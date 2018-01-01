BidaskClub Lowers OSI Systems (OSIS) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on OSIS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. OSI Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.20.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) opened at $64.38 on Friday. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $53.80 and a 12-month high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $1,221.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.73.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $257.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that OSI Systems will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 95.8% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 6.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 17.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Nine Chapters Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the third quarter valued at $201,000.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is a vertically integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The Company sells its products and provides related services in diversified markets, including homeland security, healthcare, defense and aerospace.

