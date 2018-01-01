BidaskClub Downgrades Retrophin (RTRX) to Hold

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered Retrophin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Retrophin in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of Retrophin (RTRX) opened at $21.07 on Friday. Retrophin has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.19, a PE ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.21). Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $40.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. Retrophin’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Retrophin will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RTRX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 1.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Retrophin by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Retrophin in the third quarter worth about $249,000.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development, acquisition and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of serious, catastrophic or rare diseases. The Company sells three products, including Chenodal (chenodeoxycholic acid), Cholbam (cholic acid) and Thiola (tiopronin).

