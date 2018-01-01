BidaskClub Downgrades National Western Life Group (NWLI) to Sell

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of National Western Life Group (NWLI) opened at $331.02 on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $287.10 and a 52 week high of $368.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,203.59, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 38.2% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 13,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 13.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,647,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $258,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 53.3% during the third quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Insurance Company (National Western) is a stock life insurance company. The Company operates in two segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The products marketed under domestic insurance operations are annuities, universal life insurance and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

