BidaskClub Downgrades Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to Sell

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ IRWD) opened at $14.99 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -22.31, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,244.83, a P/E ratio of -15.45 and a beta of 1.45.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 645.22% and a negative net margin of 48.89%. The company had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Peter M. Hecht sold 113,405 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $1,714,683.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,696,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,017,385.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,769 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,491. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 75,055 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 16,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is advancing product opportunities in areas of unmet need, including irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS C), and chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC), hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout, uncontrolled gastroesophageal reflux disease (uncontrolled GERD), and vascular and fibrotic diseases.

