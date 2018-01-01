BidaskClub Downgrades Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) to Hold

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akcea Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics (AKCA) opened at $17.36 on Friday. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $31.23.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Akcea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,528,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,314,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,872,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akcea Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.04% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/bidaskclub-downgrades-akcea-therapeutics-akca-to-hold.html.

About Akcea Therapeutics

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders. The Company’s drugs, volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, are all based on antisense technology developed by Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Ionis).

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.