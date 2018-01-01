BEST (BSTI) Earning Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about BEST (NYSE:BSTI) have been trending positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BEST earned a media sentiment score of 0.42 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5616630373666 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BSTI shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BEST in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.60 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on BEST in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on BEST in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BEST in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on BEST in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BEST currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Shares of BEST (NYSE:BSTI) traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.98. The stock had a trading volume of 663,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,347. BEST has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $13.25.

BEST Inc is engaged in providing supply chain solutions. The Company offers a cloud based platform, BEST Cloud which is integration of online and offline retail to offer delivery. It provides technology-enabled solutions to its users. The Company’s service offerings include BEST supply chain management, BEST express, BEST freight, BEST store+, BEST global, BEST cargo and BEST Ucargo.

