Bassett Furniture Industries (BSET) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BSET. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th.

Bassett Furniture Industries ( NASDAQ BSET ) opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $403.65, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.05. Bassett Furniture Industries has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous special dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

In other news, insider Jay R. Hervey sold 650 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $25,473.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John E. Bassett III sold 2,000 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated is a manufacturer, importer and retailer of home furnishings. The Company’s segments include Wholesale, Retail – Company-owned stores and Logistical services. Its wholesale home furnishings segment is involved in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale and distribution of furniture products to a network of Bassett stores (licensee-owned stores and Company-owned stores) and independent furniture retailers.

