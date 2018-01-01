Media coverage about B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. B Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1239694679632 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

B Communications (NASDAQ BCOM) opened at $18.40 on Monday. B Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get B Communications alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/b-communications-bcom-given-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-06.html.

B Communications Ltd. is focused on the telecommunications industry. The Company’s principal asset is its ownership interest in Bezeq The Israel Telecommunications Corp. Ltd. (Bezeq), a provider of communications services in Israel. Bezeq and its subsidiaries operate through segments, including Bezeq, which offers fixed-line telephony services and fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access; Pelephone, which offers cellular telephony services; Bezeq International, which offers Internet service provider (ISP) and international telephony (ILD) services, and DBS, which offers pay television services.

Receive News & Ratings for B Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.