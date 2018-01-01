Auxier Asset Management Buys 1,250 Shares of Medtronic plc. (MDT)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises about 2.3% of Auxier Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Medtronic by 22.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,146 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Motco grew its holdings in Medtronic by 8.7% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 1,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 21.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $118,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic plc. (MDT) opened at $80.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.40. Medtronic plc. has a 12 month low of $69.35 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $109,294.96, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.41%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Bryan C. Hanson sold 16,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $1,325,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,355,906.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $3,837,920. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Argus raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.27 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Medtronic to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.57.

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

