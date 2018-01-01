Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on AAWW. BidaskClub raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Air Worldwide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Atlas Air Worldwide has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.00.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Shares of Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) opened at $58.65 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $45.45 and a 1-year high of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,482.85, a PE ratio of 56.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The business had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 4,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $240,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,222 shares of company stock worth $1,526,448. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,378,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,886,000 after buying an additional 254,743 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 196,196 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,925,000. Finally, Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,774,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/atlas-air-worldwide-aaww-upgraded-to-strong-buy-by-valuengine.html.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services throughout the world, serving Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, the Middle East, North America and South America through contractual service arrangements, including those through which it provides aircraft to customers and value-added services, including crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI), as well as those through which it provides crew, maintenance and insurance, but not the aircraft (CMI); cargo and passenger charter services (Charter), and dry leasing aircraft and engines (Dry Leasing).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.