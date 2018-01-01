AstraZeneca (AZN) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZN. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on AstraZeneca and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of AstraZeneca (NYSE AZN) opened at $34.70 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $35.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $87,859.08, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.55. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 34.02% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,790,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,648,000 after acquiring an additional 186,457 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 14.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC (AstraZeneca) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovery and development of products, which are then manufactured, marketed and sold. The Company focuses on three main therapy areas: Oncology, Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease (CVMD) and Respiratory, while selectively pursuing therapies in Autoimmunity, Infection and Neuroscience.

