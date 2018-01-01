Ashtead Group plc (AHT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,987.15 ($26.57).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AHT. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,030 ($27.14) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.07) to GBX 2,400 ($32.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.74) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.07) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($33.43) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Suzanne Wood sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,056 ($27.49), for a total value of £2,981,200 ($3,986,094.40).

Shares of Ashtead Group ( AHT ) opened at GBX 1,992 ($26.63) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9,780.00 and a P/E ratio of 1,810.91. Ashtead Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,476 ($19.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,118 ($28.32).

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported GBX 70.20 ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 69.10 ($0.92) by GBX 1.10 ($0.01). The business had revenue of GBX 189.91 billion for the quarter. Ashtead Group had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 29.67%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th.

About Ashtead Group

Ashtead Group plc is an equipment rental company. The Company rents a range of construction and industrial equipment across a range of applications to a diverse customer base. The Company’s segments include Sunbelt and A-Plant. The Company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada.

