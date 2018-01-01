Artilium (ARTA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.45

Artilium plc (LON:ARTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 12.45 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 14480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.16).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Artilium in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 and a PE ratio of -1,200.00.

About Artilium

Artilium plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of telecommunication software and solutions. The Company’s segments include Artilium, United Telecom and Comsys. The Company’s Artilium provides mobile telecommunications software to network operators and enablers. Its core product is ARTA Mobile Applications Platform, which enables network operators to open networks to third party developers and launch new services, which feature elements from the telecoms and Web environments.

