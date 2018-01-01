Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) has trended somewhat positive on Monday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Armstrong World Industries earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the construction company an impact score of 46.9710183095551 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AWI shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura set a $65.00 price target on Armstrong World Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Armstrong World Industries (AWI) traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $60.55. The stock had a trading volume of 236,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,100. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3,202.42, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.78. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $38.45 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $351.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 30th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 33,087 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $1,809,197.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

