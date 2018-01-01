Argus Trims Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Target Price to $470.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) had its target price cut by Argus from $540.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a hold rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $466.14.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ REGN) opened at $375.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $40,392.77, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.53. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $340.09 and a 52 week high of $543.55.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $712,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, invents, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions. The Company commercializes medicines for eye diseases, high low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, and an inflammatory condition and have product candidates in development in other areas, including rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, atopic dermatitis, pain, cancer, and infectious diseases.

