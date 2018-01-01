ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,341,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 567,841 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of ArcelorMittal worth $60,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Shares of ArcelorMittal SA (NYSE:MT) opened at $32.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $32,911.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.20. ArcelorMittal SA has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $33.01.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.08 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal SA will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cowen cut ArcelorMittal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “ArcelorMittal SA (MT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/arcelormittal-sa-mt-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal SA (ArcelorMittal) is a holding company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia and Africa. ArcelorMittal operates through five segments, which include NAFTA; Europe; Brazil; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), and Mining.

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.