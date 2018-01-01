AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.
AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $13.68.
AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile
AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.
