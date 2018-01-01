AngloGold Ashanti (AU) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $13.68.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AU. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 11.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,611 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 1,417.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 163,847 shares in the last quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.4% during the second quarter. Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC now owns 342,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,450,519 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $276,540,000 after buying an additional 819,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 210.8% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 45,405 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AngloGold Ashanti) is a gold mining company. The Company’s business activities span the spectrum of the mining value chain. Its main product is gold. Its portfolio includes over 17 mines in approximately nine countries. It also produces silver, uranium and sulfuric acid as by-products.

