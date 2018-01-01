Analyzing St. Joe (JOE) and Its Peers

St. Joe (NYSE: JOE) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Real Estate Development & Operations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare St. Joe to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.7% of St. Joe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.8% of St. Joe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares St. Joe and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets St. Joe 24.82% 3.71% 2.39% St. Joe Competitors -2.26% -1.04% 1.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for St. Joe and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score St. Joe 0 0 0 0 N/A St. Joe Competitors 154 372 836 9 2.51

As a group, “Real Estate Development & Operations” companies have a potential upside of 26.68%. Given St. Joe’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe St. Joe has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

St. Joe has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, St. Joe’s peers have a beta of 0.58, meaning that their average share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares St. Joe and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio St. Joe $95.70 million $15.89 million 54.70 St. Joe Competitors $438.08 million $33.80 million 1,328.22

St. Joe’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than St. Joe. St. Joe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company is a real estate development, asset management and operating company. The Company operates through five segments: residential real estate; commercial real estate; resorts and leisure; leasing operations, and forestry. Its residential real estate segment plans and develops primary residential and resort residential communities of various sizes on its existing land. Its commercial real estate segment plans, develops, manages and sells real estate. Resorts and leisure segment features a portfolio of vacation rentals and hotel operations, as well as golf courses, a beach club, marinas and other related resort amenities. Its leasing operations business includes its retail and commercial leasing. Its forestry segment focuses on the management of its timber holdings in Northwest Florida.

