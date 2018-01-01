Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Shares Bought by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.4% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Amgen by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Amgen by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) opened at $173.90 on Monday. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $145.62 and a one year high of $191.10. The stock has a market cap of $126,235.84, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Amgen had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.63%.

Amgen declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.94.

In other Amgen news, EVP Sean E. Harper sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.95, for a total value of $283,573.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carbonnel Francois De sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.61, for a total value of $694,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,575 shares of company stock worth $1,509,339 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

