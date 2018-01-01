Ameriprise Financial Inc. Raises Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,667 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.21% of Builders FirstSource worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. 1st Global Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1st Global Advisors Inc. now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 27,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

BLDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, September 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. B. Riley boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. ( NASDAQ BLDR ) opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,460.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $22.08.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.66% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Peter M. Jackson sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $256,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,299.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald F. Mcaleenan sold 166,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total value of $3,027,526.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,258.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,950,025. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a supplier and manufacturer of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional contractors, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The Company’s operating segments include Northeast, Southeast, South and West. As of December 31, 2016, it operated at 400 locations in 40 states across the United States.

