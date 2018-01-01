American States Water (AWR) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about American States Water (NYSE:AWR) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. American States Water earned a news sentiment score of 0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 44.8520707283488 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,503. American States Water has a one year low of $41.14 and a one year high of $58.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,124.09, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.49.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). American States Water had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $124.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut American States Water from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. American States Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other American States Water news, insider Denise L. Kruger sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $67,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,678.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd E. Ross sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $31,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,525 shares of company stock worth $249,561. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American States Water Company (AWR) is a holding company. The Company is the parent company of Golden State Water Company (GSWC) and American States Utility Services, Inc (ASUS), as well as ASUS’ subsidiaries, such as Fort Bliss Water Services Company (FBWS), Terrapin Utility Services, Inc (TUS), Old Dominion Utility Services, Inc (ODUS), Palmetto State Utility Services, Inc (PSUS) and Old North Utility Services, Inc (ONUS).

