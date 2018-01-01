American National BankShares (AMNB) Upgraded to “Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday.

AMNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a market perform rating on shares of American National BankShares in a research note on Friday, October 20th. National Bank Financial downgraded American National BankShares to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded American National BankShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National BankShares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded American National BankShares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American National BankShares has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.00.

American National BankShares (AMNB) opened at $38.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.75. American National BankShares has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. American National BankShares had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company had revenue of $18.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 million. research analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from American National BankShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. American National BankShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.25%.

In other American National BankShares news, Director Charles H. Majors sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $35,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,629. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Majors sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $71,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,104.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $179,052. 6.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American National BankShares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American National BankShares by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc is a one-bank holding company. American National Bank and Trust Company (the Bank) is the only banking subsidiary of the Company. The Company operates through two segments: community banking, and trust and investment services. The Community banking segment involves making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses.

