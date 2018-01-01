American Express Company (AXP) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,416,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 211,304 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 0.16% of American Express worth $127,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Express by 2,686.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,177,867 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,494,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42,592,136 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in American Express by 15.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 10,303,201 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $867,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth $101,526,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in American Express by 944,765.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,147 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $90,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in American Express by 11,602.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 901,100 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $75,909,000 after purchasing an additional 893,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.04.

Shares of American Express Company ( AXP ) opened at $99.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86,200.70, a PE ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $73.84 and a fifty-two week high of $100.53.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that American Express Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.97%.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 88,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.87, for a total value of $8,792,509.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,507 shares in the company, valued at $15,078,367.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth I. Chenault sold 96,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total value of $9,383,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,178,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,651,800.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 430,080 shares of company stock valued at $41,552,003 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “American Express Company (AXP) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/american-express-company-axp-position-increased-by-schroder-investment-management-group.html.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, is a global services company. The Company’s principal products and services are charge and credit card products, and travel-related services, which are offered to consumers and businesses around the world. Its segments include the U.S. Consumer Services (USCS), International Consumer and Network Services (ICNS), Global Commercial Services (GCS) and Global Merchant Services (GMS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.