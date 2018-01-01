AMC Networks (AMCX) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.24

News coverage about AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMC Networks earned a daily sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 45.2044970549636 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet cut AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Group decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.73.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ AMCX ) traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 508,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,686. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $46.89 and a fifty-two week high of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,345.55, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.53.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.53. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 948.45% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc is a holding company, which conducts all of its operations through its subsidiaries. The Company owns and operates entertainment businesses and assets. It operates through two segments: National Networks, and International and Other. National Networks includes activities of its programming businesses, which include its programming networks distributed in the United States and Canada.

