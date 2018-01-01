Allstate (ALL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about Allstate (NYSE:ALL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Allstate earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the insurance provider an impact score of 46.4718482438593 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.50.

Allstate ( NYSE ALL ) traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.71. 947,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $37,572.67, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. Allstate has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $105.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Allstate will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 130,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $12,907,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Lees sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.49, for a total transaction of $401,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,027.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,242 shares of company stock valued at $42,827,931. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Allstate (ALL) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/allstate-all-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-shows.html.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.