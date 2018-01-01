Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $345,000 Holdings in AGCO Corporation (AGCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,229 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AGCO were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,967,000. Invictus RG increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 265.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invictus RG now owns 1,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,534,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 23,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) opened at $71.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5,682.21, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. AGCO Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 7.50%. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. analysts predict that AGCO Corporation will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.05%.

In related news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $495,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 price target on shares of AGCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AGCO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $74.65 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.60.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. The Company sells a range of agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, self-propelled sprayers, hay tools, forage equipment, seeding and tillage equipment, implements, and grain storage and protein production systems.

