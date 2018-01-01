Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys New Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 68.9% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 17.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. AHL Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 70.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ IPAR) opened at $43.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1,355.06, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.77. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.45 and a 12-month high of $46.80.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $835,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,292,297.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,206. Company insiders own 45.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp set a $44.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sidoti lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc operates in the fragrance business. The Company manufactures, markets and distributes an array of fragrance and fragrance related products. It operates through two segments: European based operations and United States based operations. The European Operations segment produces and distributes its fragrance products under license agreements with brand owners.

