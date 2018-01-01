Alcoa (AA) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alcoa earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.5242274467572 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Gabelli cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.07.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA ) traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.87. 5,174,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,113. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $54.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10,020.00 and a PE ratio of 36.90.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Alcoa had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Corporation, formerly Alcoa Upstream Corporation, is engaged in the production of bauxite, alumina and aluminum of various cast and rolled products. The Company is engaged in the production and management of aluminum and alumina combined through its participation in various aspects of the industry, such as technology, mining, refining, smelting, and recycling.

