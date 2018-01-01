Air Lease Corp (AL) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 7.7% during the second quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 2,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 0.6% during the second quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 10.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Lease by 14.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AL. ValuEngine cut shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Lease presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

In other Air Lease news, EVP Kishore Korde sold 2,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,443,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Jie Chen sold 52,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 375,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,747,270 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corp (NYSE AL) opened at $48.09 on Monday. Air Lease Corp has a 52 week low of $34.21 and a 52 week high of $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4,964.82, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.81.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Air Lease had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $376.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Air Lease Corp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.46%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation is an aircraft leasing company. The Company is principally engaged in purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, such as The Boeing Company (Boeing) and Airbus SAS. (Airbus), and leasing those aircraft to airlines across the world. Along with its leasing activities, the Company sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies and airlines.

