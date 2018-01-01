Agricultural Bank of China (ACGBY) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

Shares of Agricultural Bank of China (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) opened at $11.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,348.88, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.97. Agricultural Bank of China has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services in the Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The companys deposit products include demand, call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, savings, foreign exchange time, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, entrusted syndicated, and small enterprise loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

