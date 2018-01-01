AFLAC (AFL) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of AFLAC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup lowered shares of AFLAC from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AFLAC has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.79.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) opened at $87.78 on Friday. AFLAC has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $34,510.67, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. AFLAC had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. AFLAC’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Audrey B. Tillman sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $25,906.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,675.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Masatoshi Koide sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,037 shares in the company, valued at $2,203,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,657 shares of company stock worth $1,988,685 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in AFLAC by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 25,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management raised its stake in AFLAC by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 28,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in AFLAC by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.

