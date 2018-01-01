AFLAC (AFL) Given Media Sentiment Rating of 0.21

News articles about AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. AFLAC earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 44.8618884348186 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.
Shares of AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.78. 997,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,767,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. AFLAC has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $89.81. The stock has a market cap of $34,510.67, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AFLAC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Thursday, September 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AFLAC in a report on Monday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AFLAC in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of AFLAC in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.79.
In other news, VP James Todd Daniels sold 1,430 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total transaction of $124,567.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,993.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Audrey B. Tillman sold 310 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $25,906.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,675.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,988,685 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AFLAC Company Profile
Aflac Incorporated is a business holding company. The Company is involved in supplemental health and life insurance, which is marketed and administered through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus (Aflac). The Company’s insurance business consists of two segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S.
