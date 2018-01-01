AdvanSix Inc (ASIX) Position Increased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc (NYSE:ASIX) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,393 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of AdvanSix worth $9,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 772.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,052.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,741 shares of company stock worth $74,988 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc ( NYSE ASIX ) opened at $42.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $1,282.42, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 2.97. AdvanSix Inc has a one year low of $20.88 and a one year high of $46.51.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASIX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AdvanSix from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc is an integrated manufacturer of Nylon 6. The Company also sells a variety of other products, all of which are produced as part of the Nylon 6 resin manufacturing process primarily, including caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizers and other chemical intermediates. The Company operates primarily through its integrated manufacturing sites located in Frankford, Pennsylvania, Hopewell, Virginia, and Chesterfield, Virginia.

