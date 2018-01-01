adidas (ADS) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($244.05) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADS. equinet set a €211.00 ($251.19) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. set a €231.00 ($275.00) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Macquarie set a €230.00 ($273.81) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. S&P Global set a €205.00 ($244.05) price target on adidas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €226.00 ($269.05) price target on adidas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. adidas currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €206.33 ($245.63).

adidas (FRA ADS) opened at €167.15 ($198.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35,020.00 and a P/E ratio of 25.44. adidas has a 1 year low of €143.00 ($170.24) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($239.30).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas and Reebok brands. The company is also involved in wholesale, retail, and e-commerce business activities related to the distribution of adidas and Reebok products to retail and end customers.

