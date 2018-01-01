Accenture (ACN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/30/2017 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $157.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/30/2017 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/29/2017 – Accenture was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Accenture delivered impressive Q1 results, wherein the top and bottom lines, both, surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked year-over-year improvement. In addition, the company provided an encouraging Q2 and FY18 outlook. Going ahead, we are positive about Accenture’s latest product additions in the analytics application space, given the increasing demand for digital solutions. Moreover, Accenture’s strategy of growing through partnerships like Apple and acquisitions like IBB Consulting and VERAX are encouraging. The strategies have enabled Accenture to enter new markets, diversify and broaden its product portfolio, and maintain its leading position. Notably, shares of the company outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, Accenture’s announcement of creating new jobs and investment plan of $1.4 billion for in the U.S. may dent its bottom-line results in our opinion.”

12/28/2017 – Accenture was given a new $180.00 price target on by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/27/2017 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Accenture delivered impressive Q1 results, wherein the top and bottom lines, both, surpassed the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate and marked year-over-year improvement. In addition, the company provided an encouraging Q2 and FY18 outlook. Going ahead, we are positive about Accenture’s latest product additions in the analytics application space, given the increasing demand for digital solutions. Moreover, Accenture’s strategy of growing through partnerships like Apple and acquisitions like IBB Consulting and VERAX are encouraging. The strategies have enabled Accenture to enter new markets, diversify and broaden its product portfolio, and maintain its leading position. Notably, shares of the company outperformed the industry in the year-to-date period. Nonetheless, Accenture’s announcement of creating new jobs and investment plan of $1.4 billion for in the U.S. may dent its bottom-line results in our opinion.”

12/26/2017 – Accenture had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc. They now have a $145.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2017 – Accenture had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $166.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2017 – Accenture had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $162.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2017 – Accenture had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $159.00 price target on the stock.

12/22/2017 – Accenture had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $157.00.

12/22/2017 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $135.00 to $152.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2017 – Accenture had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $151.00.

12/22/2017 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Pivotal Research from $165.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/22/2017 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $150.00 to $171.00.

12/21/2017 – Accenture had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $164.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2017 – Accenture had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2017 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG to $165.00.

12/7/2017 – Accenture had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $155.00 price target on the stock.

11/28/2017 – Accenture was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Accenture is one of the world’s leading providers of management consultancy, technology and outsourcing services. Estimates for Accenture have remained stable off late. Moreover, shares of the company has outperformed the industry over the past one year. We are positive about Accenture’s latest product additions in the analytics application space, given the increasing demand for digital solutions. Moreover, Accenture’s strategy of growing through partnerships like Apple and acquisitions like IBB Consulting and VERAX are encouraging. The strategies have enabled Accenture to enter new markets, diversify and broaden its product portfolio, and maintain its leading position. Nonetheless, Accenture’s plan of creating 15K new jobs in the U.S. by 2020 and investment of $1.4 billion for employee training and opening of 10 innovation centers across the U.S. cities may dent its bottom-line results in our opinion.”

11/16/2017 – Accenture had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $148.00 to $162.00. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

11/8/2017 – Accenture is now covered by analysts at Pivotal Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2017 – Accenture had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Accenture Plc (ACN) traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $153.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,452,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $98,450.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $112.31 and a 1-year high of $158.44.

Get Accenture Plc alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.94, for a total value of $305,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,151 shares in the company, valued at $16,276,959.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard P. Clark sold 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $451,196.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,274.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,066 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,194 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.