9,438 Shares in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Acquired by Atlantic Trust Group LLC

Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the third quarter worth about $100,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new stake in Rockwell Collins in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 106.0% in the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 30.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in Rockwell Collins by 16,857.1% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 1,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) opened at $135.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22,213.70, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.80 and a 12 month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 22.00%. Rockwell Collins’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In related news, VP Robert A. Sturgell sold 1,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $229,061.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 395,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.35, for a total transaction of $53,478,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 571,812 shares of company stock valued at $77,350,247. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rockwell Collins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Rockwell Collins from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $140.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.85.

Rockwell Collins Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces and supports communications and aviation systems for commercial and military customers. The Company provides information management services through voice and data communication networks and solutions across the world. The Company operates through three segments: Commercial Systems, Government Systems and Information Management Services.

