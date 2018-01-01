11,498 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,498 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Shares of Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) opened at $29.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14,350.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.10 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $26.41 and a 52 week high of $33.47.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The energy company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $903.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

In other Cheniere Energy Partners news, major shareholder Group L.P. Blackstone purchased 116,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.97 per share, with a total value of $3,250,757.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cqp Common Holdco L. Blackstone purchased 25,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.61 per share, for a total transaction of $728,582.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 150,343 shares of company stock worth $4,217,325.

Several analysts have weighed in on CQP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “11,498 Shares in Cheniere Energy Partners LP (CQP) Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/01/11498-shares-in-cheniere-energy-partners-lp-cqp-acquired-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh.html.

Cheniere Energy Partners Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (Cheniere Partners) is a limited partnership formed by Cheniere Energy, Inc (Cheniere). The Company operates through liquefaction and regasification operations at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal segment. Through its subsidiary, Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC (SPL), it is developing, constructing and operating natural gas liquefaction facilities (the Liquefaction Project) at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana, on the Sabine-Neches Waterway less than four miles from the Gulf Coast.

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.