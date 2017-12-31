Zevin Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 533.8% in the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 109,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after buying an additional 92,350 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the third quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 6,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 172,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 111,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 69.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Jr. Lynch sold 5,300 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.24, for a total value of $335,172.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,033.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Vetr cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.20 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.42.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) opened at $61.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100,296.97, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $66.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The business had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

