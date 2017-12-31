Zacks Investment Research Lowers AllianceBernstein (AB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

AB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded AllianceBernstein from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. ValuEngine cut AllianceBernstein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.60.

AllianceBernstein ( AB ) opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,345.33, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.59. AllianceBernstein has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $26.65.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $812.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.74 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. analysts expect that AllianceBernstein will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AllianceBernstein news, COO James A. Gingrich sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $255,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Axa Equitable Holdings, Inc. acquired 124,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $3,118,325.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,790 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AB. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the second quarter worth $37,556,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 787.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,107,000 after buying an additional 404,727 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the third quarter worth $7,290,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 25.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,474,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,874,000 after buying an additional 299,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 302.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 111,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/zacks-investment-research-lowers-alliancebernstein-ab-to-hold.html.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AllianceBernstein (AB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.