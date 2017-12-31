Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invuity, Inc. (IVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect Invuity, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVTY) to announce $11.84 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invuity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.60 million and the highest is $12.20 million. Invuity reported sales of $9.36 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Invuity will report full-year sales of $11.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $41.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $52.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $50.10 million to $55.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Invuity.

Get Invuity alerts:

Invuity (NASDAQ:IVTY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.04. Invuity had a negative net margin of 111.43% and a negative return on equity of 212.38%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.87 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IVTY shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Invuity in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invuity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Invuity (NASDAQ IVTY) traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.20. 121,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,964. Invuity has a twelve month low of $5.70 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invuity by 28.6% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invuity during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Invuity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Invuity by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 87,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lyon Street Capital LLC increased its stake in Invuity by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lyon Street Capital LLC now owns 764,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after buying an additional 37,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Invuity, Inc. (IVTY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.84 Million” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-invuity-inc-ivty-will-post-quarterly-sales-of-11-84-million.html.

About Invuity

Invuity, Inc, a medical technology company, develops various surgical devices to address various surgical procedures in the United States. The company integrates its intelligent photonics technology platform into its single-use and reusable advanced surgical devices to address various critical intracavity illumination and visualization challenges.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invuity (IVTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.