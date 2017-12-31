Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) to report earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.51) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.04). Five Prime Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.73) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($5.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.84) to ($5.38). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($5.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.65) to ($3.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Five Prime Therapeutics.

Get Five Prime Therapeutics alerts:

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.16 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.57% and a negative net margin of 408.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share.

FPRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Five Prime Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, Director William R. Ringo sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $72,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Ringo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $27,198.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,198. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after purchasing an additional 105,077 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 25.0% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Five Prime Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,441,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 65,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Five Prime Therapeutics by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 666,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,066,000 after buying an additional 149,340 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.92. 305,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.15, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 3.91. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/31/zacks-brokerages-anticipate-five-prime-therapeutics-inc-fprx-will-post-earnings-of-1-29-per-share.html.

Five Prime Therapeutics Company Profile

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing protein therapeutics. The Company’s product candidates include Cabiralizumab (FPA008), which is an antibody that inhibits colony stimulating factor-1 receptor, that it is studying in clinical trials as a monotherapy in pigmented villonodular synovitis, and in multiple cancers in combination with programmed-death 1 immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo; FPA144, which is an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, that it is initially developing to treat patients with gastric (stomach) cancer and is in a Phase I clinical trial, and FP-1039, which is a fusion protein that traps and neutralizes cancer-promoting fibroblast growth factors, involved in cancer cell proliferation and new blood vessel formation and is in Phase Ib clinical development to treat patients with malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Prime Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.