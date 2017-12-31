Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Life Storage Inc (LSI) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage Inc (NYSE:LSI) will post $1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Life Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.33 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. Life Storage posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 235.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Storage will report full-year earnings of $5.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.31. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Life Storage.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSI. UBS Group lowered Life Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. B. Riley set a $70.00 target price on Life Storage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $91.00 target price on Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Group set a $86.00 target price on Life Storage and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LSI. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,395,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Life Storage by 373.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 709,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,555,000 after buying an additional 559,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Life Storage by 922.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,699,000 after buying an additional 532,721 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,872,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Life Storage by 840.0% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 299,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,542,000 after buying an additional 268,070 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Life Storage (LSI) traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.07. The company had a trading volume of 345,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,252. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $69.00 and a 52 week high of $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $4,145.05, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc, formerly Sovran Self Storage, Inc, is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company. The Company acquires, owns and manages self-storage properties. The Company owns its assets and conducts its operations through Life Storage LP (the Operating Partnership) and subsidiaries of the Operating Partnership.

