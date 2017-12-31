Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 7.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. 5,154 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $147.74, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.44. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 24,015 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Context BH Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 82,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the period. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a commercial bank, which is engaged in the business of commercial and retail banking. The Company operates through the Community Banking segment. The Community Banking segment consists of construction, commercial, retail and mortgage banking operations.

