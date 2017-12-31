Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 107,214 Shares of Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,214 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $32,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,441,876 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,350,996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,791,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $9,716,707,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678,977 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 17.9% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 48,989,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,456,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,098,104 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,110,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 41,717,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,091,710,000 after acquiring an additional 482,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation (NYSE ORCL) opened at $47.28 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $195,720.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 25.48% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $9.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Vetr raised shares of Oracle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.58 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.26.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,125 shares in the company, valued at $877,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 76,703 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $3,758,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,250 shares of company stock worth $10,206,238. Corporate insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation (Oracle) provides products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology (IT) environments, including application, platform and infrastructure. The Company’s businesses include cloud and on-premise software, hardware and services. Its cloud and on-premise software business consists of three segments, including cloud software and on-premise software, which includes Software as a Service (SaaS) and Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings, cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) and software license updates and product support.

